The Department for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) issued a decision banning the entry into the Russian Federation for a period of 5 years to the citizen of the Republic of India who, by court verdict, spent 1 year and 6 months in prison for committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

In the spring of 2020, the man, working in a commercial company as a diamond cutter, entered into a criminal conspiracy with his friend and stole diamonds, replacing them with stones of inferior quality, illegally brought from abroad. Subsequently, the offenders disposed of the stolen precious stones at their discretion. The total damage caused to the company amounted to about 1.5 million rubles.

The illegal actions of the defendants were revealed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The offenders were detained by operatives in Vladivostok. The criminal case was instituted and investigated by the Investigative Unit for the Investigation of Organized Criminal Activities of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye”.

After serving the sentence and being released from prison, the citizen was placed in the Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) until the execution of the decision on deportation. Currently, the citizen of the Republic of India has been deported from the Russian Federation. His accomplice, also a citizen of the Republic of India, has been sentenced for the committed crime to two years in prison and is currently serving his sentence.