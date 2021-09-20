On September 20, 2021, at the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a solemn opening of refresher course on anti-drug topics (using a system of distance educational technologies) for officers of the competent authorities of the ASEAN member states was held. The training course for the national police of the ASEANAPOL member states (Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Brunei-Darussalam and Thailand) is organized by the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the first time. Representatives of the faculty of the Institute will hold lectures and seminars for foreign colleagues from September 20 to 24.

The participants of the training course were welcomed by the Chief of the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of the Police Dmitry Kim, who noted the relevance of conducting the anti-drug course in such a multilateral format. “Already today, our states adhere to common approaches in the fight against drugs, so an effective fight against drug aggression is possible within the framework of further development of partnership relations among our countries and the development of really working mechanisms of interdepartmental cooperation. I am sure that the rich educational potential of the teachers of our institute in the field of countering drugs will be useful to all participants of the course”.

The head of the educational organization thanked representatives of the ASEANAPOL Secretariat in the person of the Director for Police Services of ASEANAPOL Secretariat Getamala Joni for the cooperation in the preparation of the training course, as well as the opportunity to exchange practical experience in the fight against the drug threat that poses a danger to the entire modern world.

Getamala Joni welcomed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation as a dialogue partner of ASEANAPOL and thanked the staff of the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for organizing a refresher course on anti-drug topics.