“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region revealed the fact of illegal trafficking in especially valuable aquatic biological resources belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

It was established that a 40-year-old resident of Moscow arrived in Volgograd by plane in order to sell black caviar and after leaving the airport building was detained by operatives. In his travel suitcase the police found 30 plastic containers of 0.5 liters each with caviar of the sturgeon family.

A study conducted by ichthyologists confirmed that the seized caviar was that of the Amur sturgeon, referred to especially valuable species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation. Presumably, it was obtained in the Khabarovsk Territory by poaching.

In this connection, the investigator of the police division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The applied to him preventive measure was an obligation to appear at the Police. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.