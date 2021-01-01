“By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, inspector of the 1st platoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion of the traffic police regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm Konstantin Kalinin was awarded ahead of time the next special rank of “Lieutenant of the Police”, and his partner senior inspector of the 1st platoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion of the traffic police regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm Vladimir Makarov - of “Captain of the Police” - one step higher than the special rank, provided for by the position held. This is how their bold and resolute actions in the detention of an armed criminal are appreciated,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

On September 20th, police officers, having received a message from eyewitnesses about the shooting at the Perm State National Research University, were the first to arrive at the scene. In an extreme situation, they acted resolutely, professionally and competently. Vladimir Makarov took measures to organize the evacuation of citizens, and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Konstantin Kalinin proceeded into the university building. Near the stairs leading to the second floor, he heard the sound of gunshots and noticed the criminal who was coming down towards him. The policeman demanded to drop the gun, but the offender pointed the gun at him and fired. Using his service gun, Konstantin Kalinin neutralized the offender, and then provided first aid to him. Faced with mortal danger, the policemen managed to retained full composure and made the only right decision.