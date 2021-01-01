By decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, for courage, bravery and dedication shown in the performance of service duties, inspector of the 1st platoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion of the Road Patrol Service regiment of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm, Junior Lieutenant of the Police Konstantin Kalinin was awarded the Order of Courage. His partner - senior inspector of the 1st platoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion of the Road Patrol Service regiment of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Vladimir Makarov - the medal “For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order”.

“The submissions on awarding state awards to inspectors from Perm, who had distinguished themselves during the detention of an armed criminal, were made by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, on September 20.

On that day, police officers, having received a message from eyewitnesses about the shooting at the Perm State National Research University, were the first to arrive at the scene. In an extreme situation, they acted resolutely, professionally and competently. Vladimir Makarov took measures to organize the evacuation of citizens, and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Konstantin Kalinin proceeded into the university building. Near the stairs leading to the second floor, he heard the sound of gunshots and noticed the criminal who was coming down towards him. The policeman demanded to drop the gun, but the offender pointed the gun at him and fired. Using his service gun, Konstantin Kalinin neutralized the offender, and then provided first aid to him.

By order of the Minister, Konstantin Kalinin was awarded ahead of time the next special rank of “Lieutenant of the Police”, and his partner Vladimir Makarov – “Captain of the Police” - one step higher than the special rank provided for his position,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.