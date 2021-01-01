In the Primorsky Territory, by the decision of a judge of the Frunzensky District Court of the city of Vladivostok, a 48-year-old citizen of the People's Republic of China, who was on the international wanted list, was taken into custody in order to ensure his extradition on the initiative of law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Korea.

According to foreign colleagues, in May 2017, the man, holding a senior position in one of the trade organizations specializing in the import and export of seafood, together with his accomplice, deceived a citizen of the Republic of Korea - the managing director of a large international company. The damage caused to the injured party is estimated at 450 thousand US dollars.

Employees of the Sub-division of the NCB of Interpol of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory found that the foreigner purchased air tickets for a plane from Vladivostok to Moscow, in connection with which an order to detain him was sent to the Vladivostok Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The foreign citizen was detained at the international airport of Vladivostok. Currently, he is being held at the Detention Facility-1 of the FPS of Russia Main Department for the Primorsky Territory. The issue of his extradition to the Republic of Korea is being considered.