Seven former citizens of other countries, including the United States, became new citizens of Russia, solemnly taking the oath.

In the presence of Lieutenant Colonel of the Police Vladislav Simonov, Acting Chief of Police Division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhny Novgorod, Lieutenant Colonel of the Police Elena Mansurova, Chief of the Migration unit of the Police Division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhny Novgorod and Senior Inspector for Special Assignments of the Division for Citizenship of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Captain of the Police Daria Kapustina, seven people took the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Former citizens of foreign countries solemnly read out the text of the Oathby which they “swear to observe the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, the rights and freedoms of its citizens, to perform the duties of a citizen of the Russian Federation for the benefit of the state and society, to protect the freedom and independence of the Russian Federation, to be faithful to Russia, to respect its culture, history and traditions”.

One of those who became the owner of the Russian passport was a native of California (USA) Black James Stewart, who came to study in Russia in 2008.

“I have a Russian wife and we have three children already who were born in Russia. My work is related to teaching in Nizhny Novgorod, so obtaining citizenship of the Russian Federation for me is a very important and significant moment in life,” James Black shared his impressions.

In addition, the new citizen of the Russian Federation said that since he worked in the sphere of education and contacted a large number of people, he decided to get vaccinated.

It was important for him to do it in Russia. James Black stressed that by getting vaccinated, he would protect himself, his relatives, as well as the people of the country of which he became a full citizen.

At the end of the event, officers of the Migration Department congratulated new citizens of the Russian Federation on a significant event in their lives and spoke about the advantages and opportunities for obtaining public services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Single Portal of Public Services.