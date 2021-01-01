Today, a working meeting of officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation with colleagues from the GA for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus was held in Moscow.

The event was chaired by the Chief of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Colonel Vladislav Novikov. The delegation of the MIA of the Republic of Belarus was headed by Deputy Chief of the GA for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, Colonel of the Militia Denis Chemodanov.

The participants of the meeting paid special attention to defining priority areas in countering the leaders and participants of organized criminal groups. Separately, they discussed tissues of combating persons occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy and their impact on the criminal situation.

Also, representatives of the departments exchanged experience in countering transnational organized crime of general criminal nature.

The parties positively assessed the results of the working meeting, stating a common understanding of modern challenges and threats and the need for further cooperation within the framework of the Union State, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.