The investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region completed the investigation of the criminal case charging an employee of a commercial company of theft by appropriation of more than a million rubles belonging to the joint stock company.

During the audit of documentation by employees of the trading enterprise, the fact of a large shortage of funds was revealed. As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region established the involvement of a 29-year-old resident of the city of Kurgan in the commission of the illegal act.

The investigation established that the defendant worked as a sales representative of a commercial organization and, on the terms of an employment contract, collected money received from customers for the goods supplied. Receiving money from individual entrepreneurs, he kept part of the amount for himself and disposed of it at his discretion. As a result, the defendant appropriated more than one million rubles.

The offender was charged with committing a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Kurgansky City Court for consideration on the merits.