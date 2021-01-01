“Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” revealed a series of thefts of cars and detained three suspects in the Orenburg Region and the Krasnodar Territory. Three stolen vehicles were found by police and returned to the owners.

It was preliminarily established that from May 2020 to July 2021 in the city of Orenburg, the offenders managed to steal six foreign cars and two domestic cars. They installed duplicates of other people's state number plates on their vehicles and copied the identification numbers of other cars. Thus, the accomplices created twins of real cars located in different regions of the country.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established the location of three stolen vehicles. Two of them were found in the garages of the defendants, another one was in their personal use. All the three cars were returned to their rightful owners.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, with regard to one of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and for the other two - house arrest.

During the inspection of the detainees’ garages and places of residence, a radio signal suppressor, scanning devices, radios, devices for breaking into cars, key fobs for car alarms and electronic control units were found. Also, state registration plates of vehicles with signs of forgery and documents of evidentiary value were seized.

It turned out that two defendants have previously been prosecuted for committing similar crimes and have outstanding convictions.

The victims sincerely thanked the police officers for the return of the lost property. Measures to search for the remaining cars continue,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.