“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of illegal production and sale of counterfeit alcohol products.

It was preliminarily established that one of the offenders rented a cottage on the outskirts of the city of Saratov and, together with an accomplice, produced on its territory alcoholic beverages without marking. They sold the manufactured products to small private shops in the city.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of colleagues from the Rosgvardia detained the suspects.

During the inspection of the household, tanks with alcohol-containing raw materials, empty bottles with labels of various brands, corks and alcohol ready for sale were found.

The main batch of goods, packed in boxes and prepared for sale, was stored in three rented garage boxes. In total, about 4 thousand bottles of alcoholic beverages of various brands and more than 800 liters of alcohol-containing liquid used as production raw materials were seized from illegal trafficking.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Saratov instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Both the suspects are under house arrest.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being continued,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.