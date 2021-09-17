In the city of Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul Region of the Kyrgyz Republic, the opening ceremony of the first Russian-Kyrgyz exercises on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against drug trafficking was held.

The event was attended by representatives of various ministries and departments of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic, leading Russian manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The representative of the Russian delegation, Deputy Chief of the GA for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Boris Yakovchenko noted that the exercises were held for the first time and gave a unique experience of using unmanned aerial vehicles in the activities of anti-drug authorities.

Within the framework of the event, an exhibition of the latest developments of domestic manufacturers of specialized equipment was held.

The exercises made it possible to increase the effectiveness of Russian-Kyrgyz anti-drug cooperation.