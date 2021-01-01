The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tyva completed the investigation of the criminal case against a 27-year-old resident of Kyzyl accused of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 172.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of activities to attract funds and (or) other property”.

During the investigation, it was established that in the period from November to December 2019, the defendant for selfish motives organized a financial pyramid with the involvement of 516 individuals who invested 9,257,824 rubles in the illegal activities.

So, in early November 2019, the offender in the “VKontakte” social network saw an ad about the possibility of creating activities in social networks and messengers to attract funds from individuals in the form of deposits with the subsequent return of the attracted funds with a 100% interest rate, at which the income is paid at the expense of funds attracted from other citizens. At this point, the citizen of Kyzyl got a desire to receive income from such activities.

The defendant, realizing that she was not engaged in entrepreneurial or investment activities, created in the Viber messenger a public group called “Collection of 100%”, where she placed the terms of her illegal activities, according to which participants were offered to deposit money from 1000 rubles, which will be paid in double amount at the expense of money deposited by citizens subsequently. At the same time, it was pointed out that the greater was the influx of participants, the faster the payments would take place.

In addition, the woman determined the amount of her income - 50 rubles from each deposit from 1,000 rubles to 5,000 rubles and 100 rubles – from over 5,000 rubles.

In order to attract depositors, the offender included in the indicated group her acquaintances and friends, who, in turn, disseminated information about the possibility of quick earnings, thereby involving citizens who wanted to invest their money that way.

When the organized activity began to generate systematic income, the defendant created another group called the “Closed Collection”, which included participants who had repeatedly deposited their money and expressed a desire to invest large sums, while increasing the minimum investments from 10,000 rubles to 30,000 rubles.

The operation of the financial pyramid continued until the end of December 2019 - until there were no more people willing to invest their money. In that connection, the defendant stopped the indicated activity and closed the established groups.

As a result of her illegal actions, 13 people suffered a damage totaling 249,300 rubles. At the same time, the organizer of the financial pyramid received an income of 50,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The Prosecutor's Office of Kyzyl approved the indictment. The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.