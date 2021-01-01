This morning, the police on duty received a report that the sounds of gunshots could be heard on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. According to preliminary information, there were killed and wounded.
Police officers immediately went to the scene. As a result of an operation, the attacker was detained by police officers.
