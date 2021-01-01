“This morning, the police duty-unit received a report that on the territory of the Perm State National Research University, the sounds of shots are heard, there were killed and wounded.

A Traffic Police crew of the Road Patrol Service Regiment of the MIA Administration for Perm was the first to arrive at the scene. Junior Lieutenant of the Police Konstantin Kalinin entered the main building, and his colleague Senior Lieutenant of the Police Vladimir Makarov began organizing the evacuation of citizens. Inside, Konstantin Kalinin saw an armed man. Noticing the policeman, he fired several shots in his direction. With return fire, the state traffic safety inspector wounded the attacker, ran up to him and neutralized him, after which he began providing first aid to him.

Currently, the situation on the territory of the university is controlled by the police,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.