“Investigators of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against an entrepreneur from the city of Surgut. He is accused of committing crimes under Articles 159, 177, 191, 192, 195 and 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The materials of the criminal case made 144 volumes.

The owner of a large construction company, concluded with citizens agreements of participation in the shared construction of two multi-storey residential buildings in Surgut. However, he did not intend to complete the real estate objects and only partially ensured the implementation of installation work in order to create the appearance of active construction.

The defendant did not fulfill his obligations under all of the 380 concluded agreements. Among the victims are 237 individuals and 4 legal entities. They suffered material damage exceeding 838 million rubles.

In addition, the man is charged with stealing almost 60 kilograms of gold and 7 kilograms of silver bars belonging to a well-known joint-stock company, with a total value of more than 64 million rubles.

In addition, according to investigators, the defendant in violation of the rules established by the legislation of the Russian Federation committed illegal transactions with precious metals, as well as the property of the company, in which he was the general director. He is also charged with malicious evasion of repaying the debt amounting to more than 39 million rubles.

Trying to avoid criminal liability, the businessman fled from the preliminary investigation authorities, in connection with which he was put on the wanted list. Two months later, he was detained by police officers.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Surgutsky City Court of the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.