“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, decided to make a submission to the President of the Russian Federation for awarding state awards to officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm, who had distinguished themselves during the detention of an armed criminal.

In the morning of September 20, in the city of Perm, an 18-year-old local resident opened fire on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. As a result, several people were killed, more than twenty were injured.

A crew of the Road Patrol Service regiment was the first to arrive at the scene. Senior Lieutenant of the Police Vladimir Makarov took measures to organize the evacuation of citizens, and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Konstantin Kalinin proceeded into the university building. There he saw a young man with a gun in his hands, who was moving towards him. The policeman demanded to drop the gun, but the attacker made a shot in his direction. The officer of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate neutralized the criminal using his service gun. After the attacker fell down, the policeman ran up to him, immobilized him, removed the gun, ammunition and knife, and began providing first aid.

In an extreme situation, Konstantin Kalinin and Vladimir Makarov acted resolutely, competently and coherently. Faced with mortal danger, the policemen retained full composure and blocked the path of the attacker. This made it possible to prevent more serious consequences and prevent new victims,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.