“About 210 thousand officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation were involved in the protection of public order during the preparation and holding of the Single Voting Day in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The security of citizens has been fully ensured, round-the-clock protection of voting premises and electoral documentation has been organized.

Representatives of the Rosgvardia, voluntary people's squads, private security companies and public law enforcement formations were also involved in maintaining law and order.

The measures taken prevented violations of public order that could affect the results of the vote.

Police officers who were on duty on the Single Voting Day were also given the opportunity to exercise their voting rights.

The leadership of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation and representatives of territorial election commissions thanked the leaders and personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the work done to create conditions for the safe and comfortable voting of citizens,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.