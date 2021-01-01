During the operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz detained a 26-year-old resident of the village of Oktyabrskoye, suspected of committing a series of frauds.

In social networks and on specialized sites, the savvy scammer posted ads that for a certain remuneration he would assist in obtaining a driver's license and purchasing elite number plates for a car. Meeting with his clients, the man in some cases introduced himself under a different name and surname, entered into trust and assured citizens that he could successfully solve the issue. For his services, the offender asked for up to 30 thousand rubles. At the same time, he knew that he would not be able to fulfill his obligations, but continued deceiving citizens. As soon as the money was in the hands of the offender, he stopped communicating. Thus, he managed to deceive the inhabitants of the republic, as well as a native of a neighboring region.

The police quickly got on the trail of the fraudster and detained him at the moment of conclusion of the next “deal”. The man was taken to the police division. At the moment, the involvement of the young man in ten facts of illicit activities has been established, but the police suggest that there may be many more victims.

Currently, criminal cases have been instituted under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on all the facts of fraudulent actions. The detainee faces a possible sentence of five years in prison.