In Bishkek, a ceremony was held to transfer vehicles to the Service for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Oktyabr Urmambetov, representatives of the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chief of the GA for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia - Chief of the Department for Coordination of Work on Drug Control Boris Yakovchenko. The delegation also included representatives of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Department for New Challenges and Threats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The transfer of vehicles took place within the framework of the Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on the provision of financial, logistical and organizational assistance in the fight against drug trafficking.