The MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District completed the criminal investigation under part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional infliction of harm to health with the use of arms or objects used as arms” into the fact of beating a 75-year-old pensioner.

Earlier, the police department received a report that an elderly man with a traumatic brain injury had been delivered to the medical institution. Police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District within an hour identified and detained the offender, who during the conflict hit the elderly man with a stick several times on the head, after which he fled the scene, leaving him to lie unconscious.

The criminal case was sent to court.