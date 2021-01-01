A local woman made a statement on fraud to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Uspensky District. The woman explained to the police that according to the announcement on the Internet, she reached an agreement to buy aerated concrete blocks and deposited money in the amount of 120,000 rubles into the seller's account as advance payment for the goods. However, the attacker did not deliver the building materials, stopped the communication and deleted the ad from the Internet resource.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. Criminal investigation officers detained the 51-year-old resident of the Novosibirsk Region at the place of residence and delivered him to the Uspensky District. It was established that the man did not have time to use the stolen funds, since the bank account he indicated for the transfer of money was arrested.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Uspensky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.