During operational-search activities officers of the East Siberian Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Irkutsk Linear Division on Air Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in cooperation with the OMON (on transport) of the Rosgvardia Department, suppressed the drug sales channel in the city of Irkutsk and the Irkutsky District.

Law enforcers detained members of an organized group that carried out the sale of narcotic drugs through “caches” using an on-line store. The role of the organizer was performed by a 29-year-old man, his 22-year-old wife was the operator of the online store. According to investigators, the couple attracted to the sale of prohibited goods in the capacity of an executor a 29-year-old previously convicted resident of the regional center.

During a search at the place of residence of the couple, the police found about four kilograms of marijuana and equipment for the production of hashish oil. Another batch of drugs - ready for sale hashish oil weighing more than 5.5 grams, the police found during a search at the place of residence of the third defendant. Also, law enforcement officers found the location of three “caches” prepared for sale of drugs.

In respect of those detained by the investigation of the Irkutsk Linear Division on Air Transport of the MIA of Russia, on suspicion of illegal production, sale of narcotic drugs by a group of persons by prior collusion, a criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 3 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code. In respect of the men, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen. The woman is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.