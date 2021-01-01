The message about the disappearance of an 80-year-old man was received by the MIA of Russia Division for the Kameshkovsky District on the evening of September 12. The worried daughter of the missing man said that during the day the pensioner went to pick mushrooms and did not return home before dark. The man was dressed for warm weather and did not take any means of communication with him.

Taking into account the age of the missing person and weather conditions, the leadership of the MIA Division decided to raise by alarm the personnel of the Division.

The police, together with relatives, rescuers and volunteers, carefully checked the areas of the forest where the pensioner could be, called the man and turned on the light and sound signals of police cars. The search lasted for more than 15 hours, did not stop at night.

In the morning of September 13, precinct police officers participating in the search noticed a man lying in high grass. The daughter, who was at that moment together with the police, immediately recognized him as her father. The pensioner was taken home.

A few hours later, from the dispatcher of the “112” service, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kameshkovsky District received another message about a local woman lost in the forest. A traffic police crew immediately arrived to the forest area, where, presumably, the woman could go.

The police were able to quickly locate the whereabouts of the pensioner. Within three hours, the woman was found. It turned out that, picking mushrooms, she got lost and with the onset of darkness could not find her way home. By the time the police arrived, the woman was almost bogged down in the swampy soil.

Prompt assistance of the police helped to avoid tragic consequences.

Rescued pensioners expressed gratitude to police officers.