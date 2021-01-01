Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania during the inspection of the financial and economic activities of one of the institutions revealed a fact of service forgery committed by a leading specialist of a state institution carrying out technical supervision.

In September and December 2020, contracts were signed between the institution and construction companies for the construction of multifunctional playgrounds in the Mozdoksky and Alagirsky districts of the Republic, but the work on construction projects was not timely completed in full by the construction firms-contractors.

The official, carrying out technical supervision, knowing reliably that the work at the facility was not performed in full, signed the acts of execution of work submitted to him by the contractors. This documentation served as the basis for the illegal transfer of more than 12.5 million rubles to the accounts of construction companies.

The materials collected by the police were sent to the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. Thus, in the actions of the suspects, there are signs of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 292 of the Russian Criminal Code “Service forgery”.