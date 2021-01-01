When returning to their patrol route, officers of the Detached Company of the Patrol and Post Police Service of the Inter-Municipal Division “Buzuluksky” of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia witnessed a traffic accident.

The car moving along Frunze Street during overtaking did not ensure the lateral interval with another vehicle making a left turn, and collided with it, after which it hit a power line support. Having assessed the situation, officers of the detached company of the PPS of the Police Vitaly Savenkov, Roman Akhmeev and Maxim Pokvashivanov called the ambulance and fire service, as the engine of the car flew out from under the hood and caught fire, and oil spills were visible on the car. After that they also began removing people from the car. The driver and passenger were squeezed by the crushed parts of the vehicle, but police officers managed to pull them out through the windshield.

As a result of a traffic accident, the driver of one of the cars and one of the passengers with body injuries were hospitalized in a medical institution in Buzuluk.

The traffic accident is being checked, after the check a procedural decision will be made.