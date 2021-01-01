As part of checking the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Korolev checked an apartment in one of the houses in Gogol Street.

The Police found that the 49-year-old apartment owner registered 19 foreign nationals with the migration register but did not provide them with temporary residence.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect by the investigator of the inquiry division of the MIA Administration on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.