In early September, ten vacuum circuit breakers and microprocessor protection units were stolen from power plants located on the territory of a micro-district under construction in the northern part of the city of Tambov. The owners suffered preliminary damage of six million rubles.

Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tambov with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region organized and conducted a set of operational-search measures: interviewed witnesses, studied the footage from the “Safe City” video system, examined the places of theft in search of evidence left. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”.

Tambov operatives received information about the location of a car with the number plates of another Russian region, in which the offenders could move, around Lipetsk. During the official check, two suspects were detained and taken to Tambov for investigative actions.

The offenders turned to be two foreigners aged 27 and 28. By court decision, they were placed in a pre-trial detention facility. During the searches carried out at the places of possible stay of the suspects, the stolen vacuum switches and microprocessor protection units were found. The involvement of suspects in the commission of similar crimes in the territory of other Russian regions is being checked.