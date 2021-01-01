Investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orskoye” instituted a criminal investigation into this fact under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

During the investigation, officers of internal affairs bodies established that the offenders living in the Moscow Region, acting as part of an organized group that included three people - a woman and two men, called pensioners living in the Orenburg Region, and, posing as doctors of the city hospital, reported that they had cancer cells. False doctors convinced the elderly people that to prevent the development of the disease, they need to purchase medicines at prices starting with 65,000 rubles.

Also, the scams did not recommend the victims to go to the clinic, assuring that there they would not be provided with quality medical services, and if they agreed to the conditions, they would be individually dealt with by the therapist. Pensioners followed all the instructions of the offenders and transferred money to the indicated accounts.

During their operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orskoye”, detained the offenders and took them to Orsk. Based on the totality of the evidence collected, it was established that the offenders had deceived in a similar way six residents of the Orenburg Region. The total damage amounted to more than 300,000 rubles.

In total, the involvement of these persons in the commission of 32 episodes of funds theft from bank accounts of residents of other regions totaling about 1,500,000 rubles was established.

There were initiated criminal cases on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed, the materials of the case have been sent to the prosecutor’s office. Once the prosecutor approves the indictment, the case will be referred to the court for consideration on the merits.