“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Oryol Regional police identified the suspect in the murder of a girl.

In June of this year, in the evening, a resident of the village of Kazar of the Zalegoshchensky District made a statement to the police that in the afternoon his 9-year-old daughter left home and did not return.

Law enforcement bodies immediately organized search activities. More than three hundred policemen, representatives of the regional departments of the Investigative Committee of Russia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Rosgvardia and volunteers carefully examined the territory of the district, including forests, abandoned buildings and other objects. A quadcopter was used in the search. Search groups on a motorboat explored the waters of the Neruch River, divers examined the river bottom.

Police officers interviewed residents, analyzed video recordings from street cameras, together with investigators of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation worked out various versions of the girl's disappearance. Large-scale search and operational activities continued in the non-stop mode since the receipt of the statement from the child's father.

The Inquiry unit of the Investigation Administration for the Irkutsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result, operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with colleagues from the region and employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, established the suspect, a 61-year-old local resident, who could be involved in the illegal act against the girl. He was detained earlier on suspicion of committing another crime under part 3 of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and is now in custody.

During the search activities, law enforcement officers found the body of the missing girl buried in the basement of the house in the village of Kazar. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.