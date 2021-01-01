“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, in cooperation with representatives of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia and the security service of a fuel and energy complex enterprise, detained three suspects of the theft of diesel fuel from the main pipeline.

Investigators found that the pipe from the illegal connection led to a hangar rented by a resident of the capital on the Karachevskoye highway of the city of Bryansk. Inside, there was a container equipped with a rubber-fabric tank. The fuel coming into it from the pipeline was taken out by heavy trucks.

According to preliminary estimates, the joint-stock company suffered damage in the amount of more than a million rubles.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Bryanskiy” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the tenant of the hangar, as well as two of his alleged accomplices, were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.