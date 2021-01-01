In the production of the Investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of Khakassia there is a criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft committed from a bank account”, part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed with causing significant damage to a citizen, by a group of persons by prior agreement”, against a 33-year-old resident of Shchelkovo, Moscow Region, and a 33-year-old resident of Kurgan.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the defendants acted in 2019 and used one criminal scheme: they called citizens, introduced themselves as bank employees, reported that an unauthorized debiting of funds allegedly occurred from the holder's bank card, and in that regard, the card was blocked. To unblock the card, citizens had to name all the details of the means of payment, as well as codes from SMS messages. After that, the bank cards of the citizens were debited.

The victims of the attackers were residents of Khakassia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The total material damage caused to the victims exceeded 1 million rubles.

During the operational-search activities, police officers established the identity and location of the alleged offender. To document their criminal activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Khakassia repeatedly went on service trips to other regions of Russia.

Currently, 26 episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity have been documented.