Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, with the power support of the “Grom” fighters, detained a 41-year-old resident of Moscow suspected of drug trafficking.

It was established that the offender in an outbuilding in Solnechnogorsk organized a laboratory for the production of narcotic drugs.

During the inspection of the premises, the police found and seized eight bundles with a white powdery substance, a container with red crystals, more than 200 liters of chemical reagents, as well as laboratory utensils, a magnetic mixer, a pump, personal protective equipment. In addition, in the phone of the detainee, law enforcement officers found photos and coordinates of caches, located near the village of Bryokhovo. During the departure to the specified address, the operatives seized a bundle with a similar powder weighing about five kilograms.

According to the results of the study, it was found that the crystals in the container with a total mass of more than five kilograms contained N-methylephedrone. The contents of nine other bundles with a total weight of 10 kilograms were sent for examination.

A criminal case was instituted under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for an attempt to illegally produce, sell or transfer narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on an especially large scale. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.