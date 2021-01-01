Police Precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division in the Stanovlyansky District of the Lipetsk Region, police Lieutenant Roman Belov, together with the inspector of the district division of licenses and permits of the Rosgvardia regional department Natalia Lobanova, promptly delivered to the hospital a woman who had received a serious head injury.

Law enforcement officers conducted a joint check of the rules for storing arms in the village of Palenka, when the police precinct officer received to his phone a call from a resident of the village of Chernoles. She reported that she had hit her head hard and could not stand up on her own.

Less than ten minutes later, Roman Belov and Natalia Lobanova arrived at the scene. It turned out that in the granary where the woman worked, a gust of squally wind slammed the gate of the hangar. At the same time, one flap hit the woman in the back, because of which she fell down and received a serious head injury. Law enforcement officers provided her with first aid and promptly delivered to the district hospital.

“At first, I called my husband and daughter, but they were far away and said that they were going to me, but they would not get here quickly. Therefore, I dialed Roman Vitalyevich, he immediately reacted. We all know him as a very good and sympathetic person, who always helps,” said the victim.

According to the head of the surgical department of the district hospital, the speed of reaction played a positive role in the further rehabilitation of the victim: “Despite the extensive bleeding, thanks to a properly applied bandage, the woman arrived without serious blood loss, she was immediately operated. If the patient had been brought in later, we would have probably faced complications. At the moment her life and health are out of danger”.

The very next day, the police precinct officer Roman Belov and inspector of the division of licenses and permits of Rosgvardia Natalia Lobanova visited the rescued woman in the hospital. “These are my guardian angels. I am very grateful to them for the fact that they arrived at the right time and saved me, brought me to the hospital on time,” she said.