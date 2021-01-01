“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) together with the regional Department of the FSB of Russia with the participation of the Rosgvardia and representatives of the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) suppressed the activities of a group of persons who carried out illegal catching and sale of aquatic biological resources.

As a result of operational-search measures in the territory of two districts of the republic, as well as in the city of Yakutsk, more than two tons of aquatic biological resources were seized, including 860 kilograms of fish of the sturgeon family and 174 kilograms of black caviar. The preliminary damage caused to the state exceeds 117 million rubles.

The inquirer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part three of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was established that during the summer of 2021, a previously convicted resident of the city of Yakutsk, together with two accomplices, carried out illegal fishing in the waters of the Lena River, as well as the fish transportation and storage. During the searches, prohibited fishing gear were seized. Three suspects were detained," said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

At the moment the criminal case has been transferred to the territorial division of the Investigative Committee of Russia.