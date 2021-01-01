“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, police colonel Aleksandr Sivykh, in the presence of the personnel of the unit, handed Daria and Tatyana Ryabov letters of thanks, noting their active civil position and assistance to the internal affairs bodies in suppressing a crime against a minor girl.

On September 11, a man attacked a 9-year-old girl in the Rekintso micro-district. Tatiana Ryabova, turned to be a witness of an incident she saw from the window a man dragging a minor girl around the house corner. She told about that to Daria Aleksandrovna, who rushed to the aid of the child.

Running out of the house and almost catching up with the offender, the woman shouted for him to let the girl go. At that point, the schoolgirl broke out of his grip and rushed to her savior, and the man fled.

In the shortest possible time, the police established the whereabouts of the suspect and detained him. It turned out to be a 38-year-old man without a certain place of residence,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

“Handing letters of thanks to the brave and caring residents of Solnechnogorsk, the Chief of the city police division stressed the importance of their actions and invited them to serve in the internal affairs bodies. Daria Ryabova has expressed her consent and is currently being registered in one of the police units of her native city,” Irina Volk added.