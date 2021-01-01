“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case of a resonant traffic accident on Aviatorov street of Moscow. Control over the investigation progress was carried out by the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The investigation established that on July 16 at 12:58 on an unregulated pedestrian crossing near house No. 5 on Aviatorov Street, the driver of a Mazda car hit three young children, one of whom was in a stroller. The injured children were taken to a medical organization, where two of them later died.

Initially, the criminal case was instituted by an investigator of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow on the grounds of a crime under part one of Article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code. In connection with the death of two children, a decision was made to re-qualify the actions of the defendant to part five of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For further investigation, the criminal case was transferred to the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow.

The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow satisfied the investigator's request in respect of the defendant to replace the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest with remand in custody.

To establish the objective circumstances of what had happened in the criminal case, a significant number of investigative actions were performed, including inspections of the scene of the accident, the results of eight forensic examinations were analyzed.

The conclusions of a complex autotechnical and video forensic examination confirmed the presence of violations of the traffic rules of the Russian Federation in the actions of the Mazda car driver.

The defendant and her lawyer completed the procedure of familiarization with the materials of the criminal case. Today, the criminal case in accordance with Article 220 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation was sent to the Moscow Prosecutor's Office for approval of the indictment,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.