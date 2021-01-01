The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Irkutsk-Passazhirsky station investigated and sent to court a criminal case against four residents of Irkutsk accused of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 30, parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted sale of narcotic drugs, as well as illegal sale of drugs as part of an organized criminal group, on a large and especially large scale”.

According to investigators, unemployed local residents - two men and two women sold synthetic drugs through an online store. In the city of Irkutsk, the police found about 70 caches equipped by members of the organized group.

During the search at the place of residence of the “cache-fillers”, officers of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the participation of OMON (on transport) of the Rosgvardia Department and the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region seized about two kilograms of "speed".

Press Service of the MIA East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport.