As part of checking the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Dmitrovsky Urban District checked an apartment in the microdistrict of Levoberezhye in the Dmitrovsky Urban District

It was found that the 40-year-old apartment owner had registered 14 foreign nationals with the migration register, but had not provided them with temporary accommodation.

Currently, a criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted by the interrogating officer of the inquiry division of the MIA Administration on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The court applied to the offender a preventive measure in the form of obligation to appear at the Police.