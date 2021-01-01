“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region and the FSB of Russia with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained Aleksandr Mavridi, who on August 6, together with four accomplices, escaped from the temporary detention facility in Istra.

As a result of a complex of measures, the operatives found the defendant in the Mitino district of Moscow on Dubravnaya Street. He tried to actively resist, but was neutralized and delivered to the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Three other participants in the escape were detained earlier in the Moscow and Novgorod regions, and another one came on his own to a law enforcement body,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.