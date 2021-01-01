“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with colleagues from the Dmitrovsky Urban District detained suspects of selling drugs on a particularly large scale.

The illegal laboratory was located in a hangar in the village of Semenovskoye. During the inspection of the premises, the police found three chemical reactors and laboratory equipment that made it possible to manufacture prohibited substances on an industrial scale. In addition, more than 300 canisters with various reagents were seized, as well as more than 19 kg of white powder. According to the results of a chemical study, it was established that it was a narcotic drug mephedrone.

At the scene, operatives detained four natives of neighboring countries, who ensured the non-stop work of the criminal production.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District instituted a criminal case against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. The investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.