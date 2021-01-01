“Today, accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the FPS of Russia, Evgeny Smyshlyaev, accused of attempted sale of drugs on an especially large scale, was extradited from Belgrade to Moscow.

In 2010, the defendant worked as a seller in an auto store in the city of Omsk. According to available information, while in his workplace, he sold drugs to citizens.

In March of the same year, as part of a test purchase, the drug methamphetamine was purchased from the offender. Immediately after the illegal transaction, the man was detained. With him, money received from the sale of prohibited substances, as well as drugs prepared for sale, were found.

Trying to avoid criminal liability, the defendant violated the measure of restraint and fled from the preliminary investigation bodies. Based on the request of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk, he was put on the international wanted list, and in September 2020 he was detained on the territory of the Republic of Serbia,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.