In the city of Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz Republic, the opening ceremony of the first Russian-Kyrgyz exercises on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against drug trafficking was held.

The event, organized by Kyrgyz colleagues headed by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurbek Abdiyev, was attended by a delegation of the Russian Federation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Rosgvardia, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, as well as leading Russian manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the exercises, the participants will exchange experience in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to improve the efficiency of operational and service activities of law enforcement bodies. The competent authorities of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic will work out training tasks of searching for criminals, searching for missing persons, the mapping of the wild hemp growing areas, as well as the capture and tracking of moving objects using unmanned aerial crafts.

The results of the exercises will be considered during the visiting meeting of the State Coordinating Committee for Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, within the framework of the exercises, it is planned to hold an exhibition of the latest developments of specialized equipment, including those from Russian manufacturers.