A local resident turned to the duty unit of the “Zavodskoy” police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk. She reported that an unknown person had deceived her and had stolen a large sum of money.

Police officers found out that earlier the victim had invested money in the financial pyramid “MMM” and was deceived. The day before, an unknown person called her and reported on the possibility of receiving a compensation in the amount of 44,000 rubles. She convinced the woman that to receive the payment she needed to pay for insurance policy. The pensioner expressed her readiness to fulfill all the conditions necessary for receiving the money. After that, on the recommendation of the interlocutor, she transferred about 500,000 rubles of personal savings to the specified account, and also received a bank loan and again transferred the borrowed funds to the malefactor. Only after a while, and not having received the promised compensation, the Novokuznetsk woman realized that she had been deceived, and reported the incident to the police. The total damage inflicted to her amounted to about 800,000 rubles.

Currently, criminal investigation officers are conducting a set of operational-search measures aimed at identifying the suspect. The investigator of the “Zavodskoy” police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. According to the sanctions of the Article, the maximum penalty is a 6 years' imprisonment.