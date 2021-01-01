The MIA of Russia developed the draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On amendments to the State Program for the Resettlement of Compatriots”, approved by Decree of President of Russian Federation No. 637 of Thursday, June 22, 2006”.
The draft decree proposes to amend the State Program in order to provide compatriots permanently residing in the territories of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine with the right to apply for participation in the State Program and obtain a certificate of participation in the State Program on the territory of the Russian Federation.
