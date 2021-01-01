“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow blocked the channel for the sale of counterfeit money.

As a result of operational-search measures at one of the railway stations of the capital, the police detained a resident of the city of Vladimir. 78 banknotes with a face value of five thousand rubles with signs of forgery, as well as bank cards and documents for various names were seized from him.

A technical and forensic study conducted by specialists of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow confirmed that the seized banknotes were made using a combined method of color ink-jet printing and were fake.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 186 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In addition, the police found with the detainee a hundred packs of souvenirs imitating five-thousand-ruble banknotes. They were packed and sealed in accordance with the instructions of a credit institution.

Currently, the suspect - 67-year-old man repeatedly convicted of fraud, illegal banking activities and forgery of documents, is in custody. All the circumstances of the incident are being established. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.