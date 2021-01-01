“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained suspects of the theft of pensioners' savings.

Within a few days, the police received statements from elderly local residents about facts of fraud. Citizens said that they had received phone calls from unknown people who introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. The interlocutors informed pensioners that their relatives were the culprits of a traffic accident, and to avoid their criminal prosecution, it was necessary to pay money from 90 thousand to 1 million rubles.

Among the victims there is a 100-year-old local woman. On the phone, the swindler introduced himself as her son and said that he had had a traffic accident and was at that moment in the hospital. Then the phone was picked up by his pseudo-advocate, who explained that to avoid the prosecution of his client order for the traffic accident, 500 thousand rubles were required. 15 minutes later, a stranger called the pensioner's intercom, and she gave the specified amount to him. As later established by the operatives, the courier received the order through the aggregator application and took the package with the money to an unknown man.

Investigators of investigative units of the internal affairs bodies of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under parts 2 and 3 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained in the city of Moscow two men on suspicion of committing the crime. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. According to preliminary data, the offenders are involved in the commission of at least five thefts. The damage caused to the victims amounted to about 3 million rubles.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainee’s criminal activity and their possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.