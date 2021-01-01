“At the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin, the police detained a Russian citizen deported from China and accused of drug smuggling.

According to preliminary data, in May 2012, the defendant, while at the border checkpoint, illegally moved across the customs border a narcotic drug methamphetamine weighing 20 g.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 229.1. of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which is currently being investigated by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khankaisky Municipal District. The defendant left Russia and on the initiative of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory he was put on the international wanted list through the channels of Interpol.

According to available information, the wanted man worked for an international cargo transportation company and lived in the southern Chinese port city of Guangzhou, using a fake passport.

As a result of the interaction of law enforcement authorities of the Russian Federation and China, the defendant was detained and deported to Russia,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.