“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, in cooperation with investigators of the territorial department of the Investigative Committee with the assistance of the SOBR of the Rosgvardia Department in the region, detained two residents of Irkutsk, from the federal wanted list on suspicion of committing a particularly serious crime.

According to data available, in the morning of September 7, the offenders drove in a Nissan Qashqai car to the parking lot of the building located on the Verkhnyaya Street of the Nikolov Posad microdistrict. A man poured flammable liquid on a parked Mazda car, in the cabin of which there was a 6-year-old girl. He then set fire to the vehicle and fled the scene. The intent of the offenders was not completed due to circumstances beyond their control. Seeing the fire, the girl got frightened and jumped out of the car.

Investigators of the Regional Department of the Investigative Committee instituted a criminal investigation into this fact, on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Attempted murder of a minor, committed in a generally dangerous way, by a group of persons by prior agreement).

During the operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers and investigators of the Regional Department of the Investigative Committee studied the footage from video surveillance cameras and established the identity of the defendants. They turned out to be a 53-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. The offenders were put on the federal wanted list, and the corresponding orientation was distributed in the media and social networks.

As a result of a special operation, law enforcement officers got on the trail of the suspects. The woman was detained while driving a car, and her brother - in his apartment. Currently, both defendants are detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, the motives of the crime are being clarified,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.