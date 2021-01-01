Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, MIA of Russia divisions for the Moskovsky District of the city of Ryazan and the Rybnovsky District, in cooperation with officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, suppressed the activities of two foreign citizens who are suspected of supplying wholesale batches of heroin to the Ryazan Region and of its retail distribution.

Operatives with the power support of fighters of the special purpose detachment “Grom” of the Drug Control Department during a special operation in the Rybnovsky District of the Ryazan Region blocked the car on which two citizens of one of the countries of Central Asia were traveling from the Moscow Region to Ryazan. During the search of 33-year-old and 26-year-old men, the police found two large bundles of heroin with a total weight of 477 grams.

During the inspection of the rented apartment where the foreigners lived, operatives seized heroin left over from a previously delivered batch, electronic scales, packaging materials and means of communication.

According to the study conducted by specialists of the Forensic Center of the MIA Administration, as a result of operational-search measures, the police prevented the sale of 490 grams of heroin.

According to preliminary information, migrants in 2020 came to Ryazan and acquired legal employment. Some time ago, they decided to improve their financial situation and got engaged in the sale of heroin, establishing contacts with an online store from the shadow segment of the Internet. According to investigators, the offenders brought wholesale batches of heroin to Ryazan from the Moscow Region and carried out its retail sale using the method of “caches”.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d”, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The investigation is underway.